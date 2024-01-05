News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Lancashire?

A new report ranks towns in Lancashire based on the amount of private outdoor space their properties have got – Blackpool is in the bottom half of the list.
By Liam EdwardsContributor
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The price of a house for new buyers has never been higher, with many people being unable to afford the inflated mortgage costs. However, for many families, owning a property with a garden space is make-or-break when deciding the area to start their new life.

Due to this, MG Timber and their digital marketing agency have created the 2023 Garden Space Report that helped rank places in Lancashire that have the highest outdoor space area, revealing the best towns in the county to buy houses with a garden.

Key Findings:

Areas in Lancashire with the most private garden space. Photo: Wajid HussainAreas in Lancashire with the most private garden space. Photo: Wajid Hussain
Areas in Lancashire with the most private garden space. Photo: Wajid Hussain
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

🏡 Blackpool is ranked ninth out of the thirteen listed towns in Lancashire for private housing garden space with 7,737,207m2 in total.

🏡Chorley is the best area to buy a house with a garden space in Lancashire as they have the highest private outdoor space with 13,061,318m2.

🏡Hyndburn is the area in the UK that has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 4,592,727m2.

🏡Lancashire has a total of 134,452,914m2 green space area.

Areas in Lancashire with the most private garden space

Rank

Area

Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Chorley

13,061,318

2

Lancaster

12,863,226

3

Wyre

12,750,815

4

South Ribble

11,718,163

5

Preston

10,734,923

6

Ribble Valley

9,858,787

7

Flyde

8,977,471

8

Blackburn

8,937,794

9

Blackpool

7,737,207

10

Pendle

6,650,331

11

Rossendale

5,768,828

12

Burnley

5,512,224

13

Hyndburn

4,592,727

Methodology:

Hide Ad

We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain. We download the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and it pulled out the data for every area in the United Kingdom in an Excel spreadsheet. We narrowed the areas down to ones just in the county of Lancashire.

Hide Ad

From all the data registered, we pulled out the ‘private outdoor space total area (m2)’ section in the ‘Housing’ tab to find the places with the highest and lowest amount of home green space. This sorted the list from highest to lowest to create the rankings.

About: MG Timber is a renowned provider of high-quality wood products, including wooden picnic tables, wooden workbenches and outdoor wooden log stores. With years of expertise, they offer a wide range of sustainable and durable timber solutions. Catering both domestic and commercial customers across the UK.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolChorleyHousing