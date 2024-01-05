Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Lancashire?
The price of a house for new buyers has never been higher, with many people being unable to afford the inflated mortgage costs. However, for many families, owning a property with a garden space is make-or-break when deciding the area to start their new life.
Due to this, MG Timber and their digital marketing agency have created the 2023 Garden Space Report that helped rank places in Lancashire that have the highest outdoor space area, revealing the best towns in the county to buy houses with a garden.
Key Findings:
🏡 Blackpool is ranked ninth out of the thirteen listed towns in Lancashire for private housing garden space with 7,737,207m2 in total.
🏡Chorley is the best area to buy a house with a garden space in Lancashire as they have the highest private outdoor space with 13,061,318m2.
🏡Hyndburn is the area in the UK that has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 4,592,727m2.
🏡Lancashire has a total of 134,452,914m2 green space area.
Areas in Lancashire with the most private garden space
|
Rank
|
Area
|
Garden Space Area (m2)
|
1
|
Chorley
|
13,061,318
|
2
|
Lancaster
|
12,863,226
|
3
|
Wyre
|
12,750,815
|
4
|
South Ribble
|
11,718,163
|
5
|
Preston
|
10,734,923
|
6
|
Ribble Valley
|
9,858,787
|
7
|
Flyde
|
8,977,471
|
8
|
Blackburn
|
8,937,794
|
9
|
Blackpool
|
7,737,207
|
10
|
Pendle
|
6,650,331
|
11
|
Rossendale
|
5,768,828
|
12
|
Burnley
|
5,512,224
|
13
|
Hyndburn
|
4,592,727
Methodology:
We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain. We download the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and it pulled out the data for every area in the United Kingdom in an Excel spreadsheet. We narrowed the areas down to ones just in the county of Lancashire.
From all the data registered, we pulled out the ‘private outdoor space total area (m2)’ section in the ‘Housing’ tab to find the places with the highest and lowest amount of home green space. This sorted the list from highest to lowest to create the rankings.
