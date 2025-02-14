When can I move in?! Huge detached 3 bed South Shore family home with gym & landscaped garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 11:51 BST

This fabulous detached house in Clifton Drive has three bedrooms

On the market for £325,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast, this beautifully presented home is located on Clifton Drive, South Shore, and features a range of modern amenities.

The property includes an entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms, and a modern three-piece bathroom suite. Externally, there are landscaped front and rear gardens, a driveway providing off-road parking, and a garage.

The ground floor consists of a spacious lounge with a gas fire, a large kitchen with integrated appliances, and a dining room with access to the garden. On the first floor, the master bedroom has a bay window and fitted wardrobes, while the second bedroom offers a balcony, fitted wardrobes, and a rear view.

The third bedroom is also well-sized. The modern shower room features a tiled shower cubicle, wash hand basin, and WC. Outside, the front garden has a driveway and planted borders, while the rear garden is landscaped with a paved area, lawn, and a gym/bar space that could also be used as an office or garden room.

Additionally, there is a single brick-built garage with a manual door. The property is conveniently located near the promenade, schools, shops, and transport links, with no chain involved.

Take a look around...

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Clifton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Clifton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Clifton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Clifton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Clifton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Clifton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

