On the market for £325,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast, this beautifully presented home is located on Clifton Drive, South Shore, and features a range of modern amenities.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The property includes an entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms, and a modern three-piece bathroom suite. Externally, there are landscaped front and rear gardens, a driveway providing off-road parking, and a garage.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The ground floor consists of a spacious lounge with a gas fire, a large kitchen with integrated appliances, and a dining room with access to the garden. On the first floor, the master bedroom has a bay window and fitted wardrobes, while the second bedroom offers a balcony, fitted wardrobes, and a rear view.
The third bedroom is also well-sized. The modern shower room features a tiled shower cubicle, wash hand basin, and WC. Outside, the front garden has a driveway and planted borders, while the rear garden is landscaped with a paved area, lawn, and a gym/bar space that could also be used as an office or garden room.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Additionally, there is a single brick-built garage with a manual door. The property is conveniently located near the promenade, schools, shops, and transport links, with no chain involved.
Take a look around...
Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.