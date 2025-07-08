Wait 'til you see the size of this lovely 3-bed Blackpool home's garden!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:11 BST

Have a look around this delightful three-bed home for sale in Blackpool.

Located on Park Road, this three bed deatched house is on the market with McDonald Estate Agents for £239,950.

Out the front, the property boasts an impressively big lawned garden with off-road parking.

Inside, the hallway leads on to a large lounge connected to a modern kitchen/diner.

Off the lounge is another generously sized living room whilst off the kitchen/diner there is also a utility room and downstairs toilet.

Upstairs you find three double bedrooms as well as big family bathroom.

Out the back there is then another lawned garden complete with gravelled patio and a shed.

See the full gallery below...

The front of the property

1. Park Road 1

The front of the property | McDonald Estate Agents

Look at that front garden!

2. Park Road 2

Look at that front garden! | McDonald Estate Agents

The kitchen/diner

3. Park Raod 3

The kitchen/diner | McDonald Estate Agents

The kichen/diner is connected to a lounge

4. Park Road 4

The kichen/diner is connected to a lounge | McDonald Estate Agents

Another look at the lounge

5. Park Road 5

Another look at the lounge | McDonald Estate Agents

A second living room

6. Park Road 6

A second living room | McDonald Estate Agents

Related topics:BlackpoolProperty
