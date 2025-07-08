Wait 'til you see the size of this lovely 3-bed Blackpool home's garden!

Located on Park Road, this three bed deatched house is on the market with McDonald Estate Agents for £239,950.
Out the front, the property boasts an impressively big lawned garden with off-road parking.
Inside, the hallway leads on to a large lounge connected to a modern kitchen/diner.
Off the lounge is another generously sized living room whilst off the kitchen/diner there is also a utility room and downstairs toilet.
Upstairs you find three double bedrooms as well as big family bathroom.
Out the back there is then another lawned garden complete with gravelled patio and a shed.
See the full gallery below...
