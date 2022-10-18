Fairhaven Lake and Gardens, Ashton Gardens, the St Annes Promenade Gardens, Lowther Gardens, the Lytham Memorial Garden and Elswick Village Hall Gardens each won a coveted Green Flag Award in 2022. Members of the public can now vote on their favourite parks until October 31, with winners of the Green Flag People’s Choice Awards to be announced at a virtual award ceremony on November 15.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to really show their appreciation for the hard work and passion that goes into making our parks amongst the best in the nation. I would like to invite everyone who enjoys our green spaces to join me in voting for their favourite.”

To cast your vote, visit https://www.greenflagaward.org

Lytham's Lowther Gardens is among the Fylde parks to have retained Green Flag status

