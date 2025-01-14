Shelfy.

Vitesy, a company committed to improving people's well-being and health through the development of sustainable and smart solutions, has launched Shelfy, a revolutionary smart device built to fight the rising issue of food waste.

Placing Shelfy in a refrigerator extends food shelf life, reduces bacteria, and removes unpleasant odours that can often occur and, with the UK producing the largest amount of food waste in Europe and the average household spending £470 on food that ends up in the bin every year, it’s time to act now. Shelfy is available from Vitesy for RRP £129, currently 23% off at £99.

With its air purification technology, Shelfy extends foods shelf life by up to 12 days preserving freshness and flavour, but it doesn’t just stop there.

By degrading the molecules responsible for ripening fresh fruits and vegetables, it reduces circulating bacteria by 98% in just 10 minutes.

Eliminating bacteria, microorganisms and mould decreases possible contamination of various food and ensures food stays fresher and healthier than ever. The device also slows down the ripening process by delaying the appearance of wilt and mould on foods.

A smelly fridge when opened is never pleasant but Shelfy also helps to reduce 80% of unpleasant odours to keep a fridge smelling clean and minimising the risk of mixing odours to ensure vegetables won’t taste like last night’s leftovers!

These statistics have been scientifically validated by Italian universities and laboratories with tests conducted including bacterial load abatement, reduction of bad odours (trimethylamine, hexanal and pentyl butyrate), reduction of ethylene (gas released by fruits and veggies, which affects ripening of other foods) and a full evaluation of the shelf life of fresh produce using Shelfy.

Shelfy has a three-week battery life and charging has never been easier and more sustainable thanks to its USB-C plug allowing it to be charged whenever and however users like.

To further improve its sustainability credentials, Shelfy offers three modes according to household needs. Eco mode enables the device to optimise its battery consumption to preserve food for as long as possible, crisper mode can be used when Shelfy is placed in the crisper drawer and performance mode can be used when needing that extra boost to ensure Shelfy utilises its maximum power.

To learn more about the wellness of a fridge, users can connect Shelfy to the Vitesy Hub app. Thanks to the device’s door opening sensor, it will keep track of how many times the fridge door is opened in a day to enhance efficiency, helping to save on energy costs over time and creating awareness of daily habits.

This data is registered in the app using easy to read charts enabling users to track improvements day by day. Shelfy also has a temperature sensor, which can be viewed on the app, to ensure the optimum environment for prolonging shelf life.

Users can control the device using Google Home and Alexa, important for those wanting a fully connected smart home eco-system. For those eager to learn more, the Vitesy Hub app also offers a range of food storage tips to get the best results with Shelfy.

Vitesy aims to be part of the drive towards a more sustainable lifestyle and has made a commitment to this in many ways. Thanks to Shelfy’s photocatalytic technology, there are no filters to replace, meaning no extra costs over time, complying with Vitesy’s zero waste policy.

Just easily remove the existing filter and wash it under running water. The cost of the product alone is all a household needs to spend to help reduce the 9.5 million tonnes of food waste thrown away in the UK in a single year with this investment recoverable within just a few months.

Also, to minimise emissions from shipments and delivery of its range, Vitesy has joined UPS’s Carbon Neutral programme. Vitesy’s products are green from its initial production where chemicals and glue are avoided, through to its packaging where only paper is used and extra plastic is avoided.

A shocking statistic that one third of all food produced globally goes to waste, really shows how Shelfy can make a substantial impact. The UK throws away around 9.5 million tonnes of food waste in a single year which is enough to feed upwards of 30 million people a year with 70% generated by UK homes.

Using Shelfy to extend the shelf life of food, means that 6.4 million tonnes (67%) of this wasted food could have been eaten safely.

The value of food wasted by UK households each year is estimated to be around £14 billion and with the cost-of-living crisis significantly impacting on household incomes, a one-time purchase of Shelfy could be a great decision to not only save money but also for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.