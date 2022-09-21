News you can trust since 1873
Credit: Lune Valley Estates

Village charm meets modern day luxury: £1.5m Lancashire countryside mansion up for sale

This home is simply stunning.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:51 pm

On the market for £1.5m with Lune Valley Estates, this five-bed Carnforth property features electronic gates, a SONOS sound system, a floating fireplace in the open-plan living room, a modern kitchen with central island, a utility room, a home cinema, a library and office, a galleried landing, a master bedroom with en suite featuring an in-built entertainment system, and a sprawling private garden with lawns and greenhouse. Take a look around...

Lancashire
