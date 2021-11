On the market for £2.75m with AshdownJones, this five-bed home features an electric gated entrance, an atrium-style hallway, a spacious dining area, a stunning modern kitchen with unit made of the trunk of a tree which fell in a 2005 storm, warm reception rooms, a master bedroom with en suite (complete with underfloor heating) and a dressing room, and 10 acres of gardens with annex, stables, and meadowland. Take a look around...