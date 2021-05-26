Unique 1930s five-bed Blackpool home with panoramic coastline views and breathtaking modern kitchen on the market for £775,000
A unique property dating back to the 1930s, this Blackpool home is stunning.
On the market for £775,000 with eXp World UK, this five-bed detached home has been extensively refurbished throughout in recent years and features a panoramic outlook across the coastline, period charm, a large reception/dining room with feature fire, a gorgeous contemporary kitchen with island, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, a detached garage with living space above, and spacious gardens. Take a look around...
