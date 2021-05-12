Ultra-modern three-bed Blackpool bungalow with slick family kitchen and immaculate gardens with firepit yours for £650,000
This one's a truly unique property.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 3:45 pm
On the market for £650,000 with Royle Estate Agents, this three-bed detached bungalow is modern, idiosyncratic, and slick in equal measure, featuring immaculate gardens with a firepit seating area, a double garage, a modern design throughout, a fantastic kitchen/diner, and huge bedrooms with stunning en suites. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3