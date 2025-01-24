This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £675,000 with Purplebricks, this truly incredible five-bed detached home is as immaculate as it is spacious.

Recently constructed and boasting an airy style throughout, this gorgeous Hesketh Bank property boasts five double bedrooms, three reception rooms, oodles of style, and good transport links to places such as Blackpool and Preston.

A superb family home sitting at the end of a private road, it also features a private and enclosed rear garden with its very own pond, while other interior characteristics include a large entrance hallway, a stunning open plan dining kitchen with a breakfast bar and wine chiller, French doors opening onto the rear garden, and a log burner in the lounge.

Before heading upstairs, you will also find a dining room currently being used as a play room, a home study or office, a downstairs WC, and a large utility room. Upstairs, a large galleried landing leads through to an incredible main bedroom with separate dressing room and en suite, a second bedroom being used as a cinema room, and a family bathroom.

Externally, this home has a block-paved driveway to the front providing parking for multiple cars as well as a double garage with electric door, while the large rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with an Indian stone patio area and a large composite decking area, ideal for entertaining guests.

Take a look around...

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

1 . Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) | Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo Sales

2 . Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) | Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo Sales

3 . Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) | Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo Sales

4 . Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) | Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo Sales

5 . Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) | Moss Green Close (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo Sales