This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £195,000 with Purplebricks, this detached home boasts not only two reception rooms and a modern kitchen, but three double bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and large gardens to the front and rear.
As one reader commented: “I reckon it’s a potential bargain given how spacious it is.”
Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...
1. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo: Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
2. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo: Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
3. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo: Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
4. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo: Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
5. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo: Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
6. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)
Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo: Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)