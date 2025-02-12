Ultimate bargain massive detached 3 bed Ashton family home with quirky colourful design hits the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 11:24 BST

This home is surprisingly spacious.

On the market for £195,000 with Purplebricks, this detached home boasts not only two reception rooms and a modern kitchen, but three double bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and large gardens to the front and rear.

As one reader commented: “I reckon it’s a potential bargain given how spacious it is.”

Take a look around...

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

1. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

2. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

3. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

4. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

5. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

6. Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

