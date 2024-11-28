On the market for £240,000 with Love Homes, this property is lovely.

Located in Poulton, close to local amenities, schools, and transport links, this modern home spans three floors. The ground floor features a spacious kitchen/diner with shaker-style units, a double oven, gas hob, integrated dishwasher, and an island breakfast bar leading to a sunroom with French doors to the rear garden.

The first floor boasts a large living room with a balcony, a second bedroom, and a family bathroom, while the top floor includes the master bedroom with an en-suite, plus two additional bedrooms, ideal for various uses.

The property also offers off-road parking, an integral garage with utility space, and a low-maintenance garden. It is situated near Poulton Town Centre and excellent schools, making it ideal for families, while commuters will appreciate easy access to road networks and Poulton Railway Station for travel to nearby towns.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss...

