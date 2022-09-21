Up for sale at auction with a starting price of £62k with Pattinson Estate Agents, this two-bed Wigan flat features a fully-fitted dining kitchen, a separate lounge, a modern three-piece bathroom suite, gas central heating, double glazing, a secure door entry system, and a private rear car park. With the property market already running at sky-high levels, experts are claiming that proposed government cuts to stamp duty will hamper first-time buyers’ ability to get on the property ladder, but this home is a potential bargain. Take a look around...