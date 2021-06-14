Tudor-style four-bed Blackpool home with huge rooms and secluded garden on the market for £450,000
Who doesn't love a mock-Tudor façade?
Monday, 14th June 2021, 9:16 am
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 9:18 am
On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with SellMyHome.co.uk, this four-bed detached period home in Blackpool features a modern fitted kitchen, a spacious family living room, a dining room, a snug, a huge master bedroom with en suite, and a secluded rear garden with elevated decking area. Take a look around...
