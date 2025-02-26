Tranquil & secluded 4 bed Lytham bungalow in need of renovation and TLC up for sale

An extended bungalow in a quaint and tranquil area of Lytham, this place is truly fantastic.

On the market for £280,000 with Purple Bricks, this extended semi-detached bungalow is not only located in the sought-after area of Ansdell near Lytham, but it offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers.

Benefitting from excellent local amenities, public transport links, and nearby motorway access, with Lytham square and the promenade just a short distance away, this home combines practicality with seclusion.

In need of a little TLC and modernisation, the interior boasts an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen, conservatory, ground floor WC, and two ground floor bedrooms, while upstairs there are two additional bedrooms, a shower room, and an extra WC.

The property is equipped with UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout, and externally features a private, enclosed rear garden, a detached garage, and parking space for multiple cars, offering convenience and privacy.

Offered with no onward chain, this property is ideal for those seeking a spacious family home in a desirable location. Its flexible layout and ample outdoor space make it a great choice for buyers looking to settle in a quiet, well-connected area.

Edwinstowe Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

