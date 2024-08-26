Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A quaint and peaceful Lancashire village has been included in a list of property hotspots by the Daily Mail as one of the best in the UK to invest in.

Compiling a list of desirable but less well-known village locations, which are proving increasingly popular with buyers looking for value and space out in the countryside, the newspaper mentioned Downholland, located just outside Ormskirk in West Lancashire, as one of its hidden gem villages where currently-low prices are set to rise.

The Leeds & Liverpool Canal at Downholland | Google Maps

The civil parish of Downholland, which contains several villages including Haskayne, Barton, and Downholland Cross as well as sitting on not only the famous Leeds and Liverpool Canal but the A5147, has a population of just over 900 people. The average price of a property in Downholland is £259,000, according to the research.

The Mail described the villages’ investment potential as ‘great, not only because [it is] seen as family-friendly retreats which buyers gravitate towards when leaving cities, but because - in some cases at least - they are likely to see sizeable expansion if the government’s house building programme succeeds.’

The Ship Inn at Downholland | Google Maps

It went on to say: “Commutable from Liverpool, Preston and Bolton, Downholland has the pretty Liverpool and Leeds canals running through it. This is village life in its rawest sense - volunteers undertake most of the work looking after public spaces, including preparing for a new village sculpture in the Jubilee Park.”

Best UK villages to invest in

Here is the full list of the best UK villages to invest in, according to the Daily Mail:

Abbotsbury, Dorset

Alnmouth, Northumberland

Appledore, Kent

Belford, Northumberland

Downholland, West Lancashire

Laugharne, Carmarthenshire

Lavenham, Suffolk

Melrose, Roxburghshire

Ogbourne St George, Wiltshire

Old Alresford, Hampshire

Rufforth, North Yorkshire

Sadberge, County Durham

Sampford Courtenay, West Devon

St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire

St Mabyn, Cornwall

Wicken, Northamptonshire

Woolpit, Suffolk

Thorverton, Devon