Top ten most expensive places to live in Blackpool

The most expensive streets in Blackpool have been revealed, with Division Lane topping the list.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:36 pm
New figures released by home sales company Property Solvers have revealed the most - and least - expensive places to buy a property on the FY1, FY2, FY3 and FY4 areas, using average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.

The data has also revealed the cheapest places to buy a house in Blackpool.

These are the top ten priciest places to live in Blackpool.

Average price: £548,945

Average price: £492,833
Average price: £391,500
Average price: £364,253
Average price: £355,190
Average price: £350,750
Average price: £321,571
Average price: £319,500
Average price: £313,000
Average price: £303,600
BlackpoolThe Gazette