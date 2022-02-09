Top ten most expensive places to live in Blackpool
The most expensive streets in Blackpool have been revealed, with Division Lane topping the list.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:35 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:36 pm
New figures released by home sales company Property Solvers have revealed the most - and least - expensive places to buy a property on the FY1, FY2, FY3 and FY4 areas, using average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.
The data has also revealed the cheapest places to buy a house in Blackpool.
These are the top ten priciest places to live in Blackpool.
