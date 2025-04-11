Top 10 Lancashire areas with biggest house price increases including Chorley, Blackburn & Lune Valley

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST

These are the areas which have seen the biggest proportional price increases over the past 12 months.

After a new report ranked all neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their potential price growth, the county’s top 10 areas which have seen the biggest proportional price increases over the past 12 months has been revealed.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The data comes off the back of Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance creating their House Growth Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their house price percentage change from March 2023 to March 2024.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Here are the top 10 areas which experienced the biggest proportional house price increases in Lancashire...

Also, be sure not to miss:

I visited Lancashire's poshest village and I can see why homes here are so expensive and in-demand!

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

All 61 Lancashire railway stations ranked from highest to lowest train cancellation rate

Lancashire restaurant wins prestigious award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Area: Eccleston & Charnock Richard Local Authority: Chorley Property Prices (March 2023): £235,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £283,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 20.4%

1. Eccleston & Charnock Richard

Area: Eccleston & Charnock Richard Local Authority: Chorley Property Prices (March 2023): £235,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £283,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 20.4% | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Area: Clayton-le-Moors & Huncoat Local Authority: Hyndburn Property Prices (March 2023): £130,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £153,750 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 18.3%

2. Clayton-le-Moors & Huncoat

Area: Clayton-le-Moors & Huncoat Local Authority: Hyndburn Property Prices (March 2023): £130,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £153,750 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 18.3% | The Huncoat Trail

Photo Sales
Area: Broughton & Wychnor Local Authority: Preston Property Prices (March 2023): £279,950 Property Prices (March 2024): £330,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 17.9%

3. Broughton & Wychnor

Area: Broughton & Wychnor Local Authority: Preston Property Prices (March 2023): £279,950 Property Prices (March 2024): £330,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 17.9% | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Area: Kellet & Lune Valley Local Authority: Lancaster Property Prices (March 2023): £340,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £400,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 17.6%

4. Kellet & Lune Valley

Area: Kellet & Lune Valley Local Authority: Lancaster Property Prices (March 2023): £340,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £400,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 17.6% | Rydal Mount (Credit: Ashdown Jones, The Lakes and Lune Valley)

Photo Sales
Area: Clayton Brook Local Authority: Chorley Property Prices (March 2023): £154,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £180,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 16.9%

5. Clayton Brook

Area: Clayton Brook Local Authority: Chorley Property Prices (March 2023): £154,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £180,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 16.9% | Google

Photo Sales
Area: Morecambe Town Local Authority: Lancaster Property Prices (March 2023): £122,500 Property Prices (March 2024): £142,500 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 16.3%

6. Morecambe Town

Area: Morecambe Town Local Authority: Lancaster Property Prices (March 2023): £122,500 Property Prices (March 2024): £142,500 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 16.3% | Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertyPrestonLancashirelongridgeBurnleyDataLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice