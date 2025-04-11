After a new report ranked all neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their potential price growth, the county’s top 10 areas which have seen the biggest proportional price increases over the past 12 months has been revealed.

The data comes off the back of Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance creating their House Growth Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their house price percentage change from March 2023 to March 2024.

Here are the top 10 areas which experienced the biggest proportional house price increases in Lancashire...

Also, be sure not to miss:

1 . Eccleston & Charnock Richard Area: Eccleston & Charnock Richard Local Authority: Chorley Property Prices (March 2023): £235,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £283,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 20.4% | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Clayton-le-Moors & Huncoat Area: Clayton-le-Moors & Huncoat Local Authority: Hyndburn Property Prices (March 2023): £130,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £153,750 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 18.3% | The Huncoat Trail Photo Sales

3 . Broughton & Wychnor Area: Broughton & Wychnor Local Authority: Preston Property Prices (March 2023): £279,950 Property Prices (March 2024): £330,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 17.9% | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Kellet & Lune Valley Area: Kellet & Lune Valley Local Authority: Lancaster Property Prices (March 2023): £340,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £400,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 17.6% | Rydal Mount (Credit: Ashdown Jones, The Lakes and Lune Valley) Photo Sales

5 . Clayton Brook Area: Clayton Brook Local Authority: Chorley Property Prices (March 2023): £154,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £180,000 Percentage Increase (March 2023/March 2024): 16.9% | Google Photo Sales