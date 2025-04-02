After a new report ranked all neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their potential price growth, the county’s top 10 areas which have seen the biggest proportional price decreases over the past 12 months has been revealed.

The data comes off the back of Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance creating their House Growth Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their house price percentage change from March 2023 to March 2024.

Here are the top 10 areas which experienced the biggest proportional house price decreases in Lancashire...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Lea & Marina Area: Lea & Marina Local Authority: Preston Property Prices (March 2023): £230,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £175,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 23.9% | Google Photo Sales

2 . Pilling, Great Eccleston & Inskip Area: Pilling, Great Eccleston & Inskip Local Authority: Wyre Property Prices (March 2023): £310,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £240,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 22.6% | Google Photo Sales

3 . Helmshore Area: Helmshore Local Authority: Rossendale Property Prices (March 2023): £265,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £210,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 20.8% | Google Photo Sales

4 . Bacup Area: Bacup Local Authority: Rossendale Property Prices (March 2023): £170,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £135,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 20.6% | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Church Area: Church Local Authority: Hyndburn Property Prices (March 2023): £125,500 Property Prices (March 2024): £100,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 20.3% | Google Maps Photo Sales