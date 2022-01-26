Over the last 12 months, ‘cinema room ideas on a budget’ and ‘walk in wardrobe kits’ have seen a huge increase in search trends.

But it's the luxury or 'spa' bathroom that really impresses buyers and is seen to most increase a property's value.

New research reveals that a spa bathroom can add significant value to your home, by as much as £5,000 to £10,000.

A luxury bathroom is one of our most desired features in a home

The addition of a top-quality bathroom with features such as air-bubble freestanding tubs, steam showers and Bluetooth speaker shower heads to your home could be well worthwhile.

Cinema rooms also add both value (around £3,000 to £5,000) and appeal. While a cinema room offers great entertainment space, it can be versatile space, easily swapped back to a snug or similar if required.

Other rooms in-demand include a walk-in wardrobe, a fitted office, a gym, and games room, all of which will increase your home’s value between £1000 to £5000.

VonHaus, who conducted the research with Bramleys, gives the following tips on how to create luxury on a budget;

A relaxing spa bath at the end of a long day appeals to a great many home owners

Make sure your home furnishings align with what sells - when selling a home, it needs to appeal to the wider public, so be cautious of any fitted rooms or bold coloured walls.

Luxury rooms don’t have to cost as much as you’d think - for rooms which can rack up the price such as gyms and games rooms, you can search the web for second-hand equipment which looks the part.

Recreate a cinematic feel with ease – paint a large wall white and install a projector on the opposite wall. This easy and cost-effective method of watching TV shows has never made entertaining easier.

Upcycling is cheap, easy and looks good. Upcycle a chest of drawers and coat rack for a spare room to create your lavish walk-in wardrobe. Finish your room off with favourite art pieces, plants, and mirrors to allow natural light and a fresh vibe.

Home gyms are increasingly popular as the nation strives to keep fit and healthy

Emily Caloe, senior buyer for VonHaus said: “Having a luxury room can really transform your home but if you’re looking to sell it’s important to note that desirability is at the fore of buyer’s minds. Therefore, it’s handy to create a space which can also be removed.

"As highlighted in the tips, adding a sense of luxury to your home doesn’t have to cost you thousands and thousands of pounds. For example, having a popcorn maker in your make-shift cinema room can help create that unforgettable cinematic experience.”