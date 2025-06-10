This stunning 5-bed home in St Annes is what dreams are made of!

On the market with agreed.co.uk, this new-build home at Richmond Point could be yours for a fixed price of £565,995.
The property itself is plot 362 of the new housing development and is of The Kingswood style, comprising of 5 bedrooms and a double garage.
On its ground floor, the Kingswood features a separate lounge, a large open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, a dining/study and a toilet.
The first floor then boasts a show-stopping master bedroom suite with shower room, a second bedroom with an en-suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
As well as the double garage, the high quality new home will features a large driveway and plenty of garden space.
Have a look around the property below.
