This stunning 5-bed home in St Annes is what dreams are made of!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST

Take a look inside this absolutely stunning 5 bedroom home for sale in St Annes.

On the market with agreed.co.uk, this new-build home at Richmond Point could be yours for a fixed price of £565,995.

The property itself is plot 362 of the new housing development and is of The Kingswood style, comprising of 5 bedrooms and a double garage.

On its ground floor, the Kingswood features a separate lounge, a large open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, a dining/study and a toilet.

The first floor then boasts a show-stopping master bedroom suite with shower room, a second bedroom with an en-suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

As well as the double garage, the high quality new home will features a large driveway and plenty of garden space.

Have a look around the property below.

The proposed front of the property

1. Richmond Point

The proposed front of the property | Rowland via agreed.co.uk

The kitchen/dining space

2. Richmond Point 2

The kitchen/dining space | Rowland via agreed.co.uk

The lounge

3. Richmond Point 3

The lounge | Rowland via agreed.co.uk

A cinema room

4. Richmond Point 4

A cinema room | Rowland via agreed.co.uk

Another living space

5. Richmond Point 5

Another living space | Rowland via agreed.co.uk

An office space

6. Richmond Point 6

An office space | Rowland via agreed.co.uk

