This stunning 5-bed home in St Annes is what dreams are made of!

On the market with agreed.co.uk, this new-build home at Richmond Point could be yours for a fixed price of £565,995.

The property itself is plot 362 of the new housing development and is of The Kingswood style, comprising of 5 bedrooms and a double garage.

On its ground floor, the Kingswood features a separate lounge, a large open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, a dining/study and a toilet.

The first floor then boasts a show-stopping master bedroom suite with shower room, a second bedroom with an en-suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

As well as the double garage, the high quality new home will features a large driveway and plenty of garden space.

