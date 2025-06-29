This adorable porch is just one of the things I love about this four bed Poulton-le-Fylde home

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST

Check out this gorgeous four bed home for sale in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Located on Carr Head Lane, this four - potentially five - bedroom home is on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents for offers over £450,000.

Inside, guests are immediately greeted into a cosy porch complete with a cushioned bench.

This then leads onto a bright hallway off which you can find a spacious main lounge, combined living area/dining area/kitchen, a bathroom, a double bedroom, and a third living area which could also form the fifth bedroom.

Upstairs you find three more generously sized bedrooms as well as another bathroom.

Outside, the property comes with a garage, off road parking suitable for multiple cars and landscaped gardens out the back and the front.

Take a look around with our gallery below.

The property's exterior

1. Carr Head Lane 1

The property's exterior | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

The front drive

2. Carr Head Lane 2

The front drive | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Front porch to house

3. Carr Head Lane 3

Front porch to house | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Hallway off the porch

4. Carr Head Lane 3

Hallway off the porch | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Lounge

5. Carr Head Lane 5

Lounge | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

The kitchen/living area

6. Carr Head Lane 6

The kitchen/living area | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

