Located on Carr Head Lane, this four - potentially five - bedroom home is on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents for offers over £450,000.
Inside, guests are immediately greeted into a cosy porch complete with a cushioned bench.
This then leads onto a bright hallway off which you can find a spacious main lounge, combined living area/dining area/kitchen, a bathroom, a double bedroom, and a third living area which could also form the fifth bedroom.
Upstairs you find three more generously sized bedrooms as well as another bathroom.
Outside, the property comes with a garage, off road parking suitable for multiple cars and landscaped gardens out the back and the front.
Take a look around with our gallery below.
