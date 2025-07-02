This period home for sale in Lytham has so much character inside!

This three-bed home on East Cliffe is on the amrket with Fraser Reeves Estate Agents for £479,000.
Full of character and charm, the house has high ceilings throughout.
Inside, a welcoming hallway leads to a bay fronted lounge which opens up unto a bright dining room which in turn opens up to a very generously sized kitchen completey with a alrge isladn unit and breakfast bar, as well as a utility room at the back.
Upstairs, there a three bedrooms - the master of which has an en-suite- and a large family bathroom.
Outside, the property boasts a cottage style walled fore garden with a cobbled footpath, while the l-shaped rear garden is bright and private, framed by newly rendered walls and offering a rear access gate.
Have a peek around with the gallery below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.