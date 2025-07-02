This period home for sale in Lytham has so much character inside!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:34 BST

Take a look at this period home curently for sale in Lytham.

This three-bed home on East Cliffe is on the amrket with Fraser Reeves Estate Agents for £479,000.

Full of character and charm, the house has high ceilings throughout.

Inside, a welcoming hallway leads to a bay fronted lounge which opens up unto a bright dining room which in turn opens up to a very generously sized kitchen completey with a alrge isladn unit and breakfast bar, as well as a utility room at the back.

Upstairs, there a three bedrooms - the master of which has an en-suite- and a large family bathroom.

Outside, the property boasts a cottage style walled fore garden with a cobbled footpath, while the l-shaped rear garden is bright and private, framed by newly rendered walls and offering a rear access gate.

Have a peek around with the gallery below.

The front of the property

1. East Cliffe 1

The front of the property | Fraser Reeves

The porch leading into the hall

2. East Cliffe 2

The porch leading into the hall | Fraser Reeves

The entrance hall

3. East Cliffe 3

The entrance hall | Fraser Reeves

The living room

4. East Cliffe 4

The living room | Fraser Reeves

The blue theme is quite something!

5. East Cliffe 5

The blue theme is quite something! | Fraser Reeves

The dining room off the lounge

6. East Cliffe 6

The dining room off the lounge | Fraser Reeves

