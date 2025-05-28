This period flat for sale in Blackpool is stunning and will impress all your guests!

On the market with Entwistle Green, this three bed flat in the Grade II listed former Miners' Convalescent Home, which opened in 1927, has a guide price of £210,000.
Covering a total floor area of 147.8m2, this is a beautifully preserved traditional flat that has been completely modernized to the highest standards - “offering a perfect blend of timeless architectural charm and contemporary luxury” according to the estate agents.
The flat boasts two large reception rooms, the first being a huge lounge/dining room complete with floor length windows and the second a modern kitchen.
There are then three well-sized bedrooms, all impressively with their own en-suite bathroom.
Residents can enjoy the beautifully landscaped communal gardens whilst the flat itself is entirely private, with secure entry and dedicated resident parking.
Take a look around this unique period flat below...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.