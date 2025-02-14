On the market for £1.275m with Fine & Country, this property offers over 3,500 sq ft of luxurious living space in the peaceful countryside of Turton, near Edgworth.

Once a barn, the property has been transformed into a contemporary home with high-end interiors and immaculate landscaping. The expansive accommodation includes an entrance hall, open-plan living area with kitchen, lounge, and dining, two reception rooms, utility/laundry and boot room, and a WC.

The first floor features the master suite with en-suite and dressing room, two double bedrooms, and a bathroom. The second floor has three further bedrooms, including a large one with a dressing room, and a shared bathroom. The open-plan kitchen is fitted with quality appliances and offers excellent space for socializing.

The property also includes a double garage, manicured lawns, and a terrace with breathtaking countryside views. Located just minutes from Edgworth village, which offers amenities like cafes, shops, and pubs, Bentley Manor Barn offers a tranquil lifestyle while remaining close to conveniences.

The area also provides outdoor activities such as walking, cycling, and golfing, making it ideal for nature lovers. The property combines luxury, practicality, and scenic beauty for an exceptional living experience.

1 . Bentley Manor (Credit: Fine & Country) Bentley Manor (Credit: Fine & Country) | Bentley Manor (Credit: Fine & Country) Photo Sales

