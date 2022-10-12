A 5% discount is available on selected properties at Elan’s Redwood Gardens development at Marton Moss, with a special event taking place at the development for NHS workers this weekend (October 15/16).

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “NHS workers play a vital role in the community that cannot be overstated. They rose to the challenges of the pandemic and continue to do their utmost to deliver high levels of care to their patients. We want to thank them for their hard work and dedication by offering a 5% discount on selected new homes. It’s available to a whole host of NHS staff from doctors and nurses to those in admin or maintenance roles.”

Current prices range from £252,995 to £459,995, with the discount for NHS workers amounting to up to £23,000.

The show home at Redwood Gardens, Elan Homes

Buyers could find they’re able to save on their running costs as new homes are generally more energy efficient than their older equivalents, making them potentially cheaper to run.

The Fylde coast is only minutes from the development by car, and the M55 is easily accessible, linking to the M6, and placing Blackpool and Preston, and beyond, within easy reach for commuters.

The show home at the development is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sundays and by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays. More information available at the website.

