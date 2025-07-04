This gorgeous bedroom is just one of three at this bargain price Blackpool home

I am seriously impressed by what you get for your money with this three-bed home for sale in Blackpool.

This three bed end terraced family home on Dutton Road is on the market with The Sqaure Room for £125,000.

Downstairs, the property features a dining room, a living room and a modern kitchen complete with a separate utility room.

Upstairs there is a fmaily bathroom, two well-sezed double rooms and a smaller bedroom, currently used as a study.

Externally, there is a walled garden at the front and an extensive rear garden featuring a decked area and fruit trees, including pears, apples and plums.

Take a look around the property below.

The front of the home

The front of the home | The Square Room

The dining room

The dining room | The Square Room

The living room

The living room | The Square Room

The kitchen

The kitchen | The Square Room

The kitcen from another angle

The kitcen from another angle | The Square Room

A utility room off the ktichen

A utility room off the ktichen | The Square Room

