This four-bed Thornton house for sale is what dreams are made of

Located on Victoria Road East, this semi-detached traditional Victorian property is on the market with Susan Eve Estate Agency for £500,000.

Inside, the hallway leads you into the front lounge followed by the second reception room - both well sized.

At the back of the second reception room is then a long kitchen, off which there is a utility room and a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor there are three generous sized bedrooms and a family bathroom whilst the second floor is home to a huge fourth bedroom with a shower ensuite.

Externally, there is a landscaped front garden and large driveway out the front and out the back there is an 116 foot south facing garden, with a shed and play equipment

The rear of the home also boasts an annex which inside has open plan accomodation.

Explore everything the property has to offer below.

1 . Victoria Road East 1 The front of the property | Susan Eve Estate Agency Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Road East 2 The front lounge | Susan Eve Estate Agency Photo Sales

3 . Victoria Road East 3 The front lounge from another perspective | Susan Eve Estate Agency Photo Sales

4 . Victoria Road East 4 The second reception room | Susan Eve Estate Agency Photo Sales

5 . Victoria Road East 5 Another look at the second reception room | Susan Eve Estate Agency Photo Sales

6 . Victoria Road East 6 The second reception room for a final time | Susan Eve Estate Agency Photo Sales