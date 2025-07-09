This four-bed Thornton house for sale is what dreams are made of

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:14 BST

Have a look around this four-bedroom house for sale in Thornto - a real contender for the home of your dreams.

Located on Victoria Road East, this semi-detached traditional Victorian property is on the market with Susan Eve Estate Agency for £500,000.

Inside, the hallway leads you into the front lounge followed by the second reception room - both well sized.

At the back of the second reception room is then a long kitchen, off which there is a utility room and a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor there are three generous sized bedrooms and a family bathroom whilst the second floor is home to a huge fourth bedroom with a shower ensuite.

Externally, there is a landscaped front garden and large driveway out the front and out the back there is an 116 foot south facing garden, with a shed and play equipment

The rear of the home also boasts an annex which inside has open plan accomodation.

Explore everything the property has to offer below.

The front of the property

1. Victoria Road East 1

The front of the property | Susan Eve Estate Agency

The front lounge

2. Victoria Road East 2

The front lounge | Susan Eve Estate Agency

The front lounge from another perspective

3. Victoria Road East 3

The front lounge from another perspective | Susan Eve Estate Agency

The second reception room

4. Victoria Road East 4

The second reception room | Susan Eve Estate Agency

Another look at the second reception room

5. Victoria Road East 5

Another look at the second reception room | Susan Eve Estate Agency

The second reception room for a final time

6. Victoria Road East 6

The second reception room for a final time | Susan Eve Estate Agency

