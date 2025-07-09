This four-bed Thornton house for sale is what dreams are made of

Located on Victoria Road East, this semi-detached traditional Victorian property is on the market with Susan Eve Estate Agency for £500,000.
Inside, the hallway leads you into the front lounge followed by the second reception room - both well sized.
At the back of the second reception room is then a long kitchen, off which there is a utility room and a downstairs toilet.
On the first floor there are three generous sized bedrooms and a family bathroom whilst the second floor is home to a huge fourth bedroom with a shower ensuite.
Externally, there is a landscaped front garden and large driveway out the front and out the back there is an 116 foot south facing garden, with a shed and play equipment
The rear of the home also boasts an annex which inside has open plan accomodation.
Explore everything the property has to offer below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.