This four bed Poulton-le-Fylde home has the loveliest vibe!

Located on Carr Head Lane, this four - potentially five - bedroom home is on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents for offers over £450,000.

Inside, guests are immediately greeted into a cosy porch complete with a cushioned bench.

This then leads onto a bright hallway off which you can find a spacious main lounge, combined living area/dining area/kitchen, a bathroom, a double bedroom, and a third living area which could also form the fifth bedroom.

Upstairs you find three more generously sized bedrooms as well as another bathroom.

Outside, the property comes with a garage, off road parking suitable for multiple cars and landscaped gardens out the back and the front.

Take a look around with our gallery below.

1 . Carr Head Lane 1 The property's exterior | Stephen Tew Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Carr Head Lane 2 The front drive | Stephen Tew Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Carr Head Lane 3 Front porch to house | Stephen Tew Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Carr Head Lane 3 Hallway off the porch | Stephen Tew Estate Agents Photo Sales

5 . Carr Head Lane 5 Lounge | Stephen Tew Estate Agents Photo Sales