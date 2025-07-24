This four bed home for sale in Thornton is giving pure luxe vibes!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a look at this super luxe four bed home for sale in Thornton.....

Located on Galway Close, this detached four bedroom home is on the market with Ged Mills Homes for £335,000.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a hallway with a downstairs toilet off it and then the rest of the floor is split into two large open plan rooms - both of which connect to the other and have doors to the

On the left there is a modern fully fitted kitchen which seamlessly opens onto a bright dining space and on the right is spacious lounge.

Upstairs you find four well sized bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite and then there is also a family bathroom.

Externally, there is front garssed lawn out the front, along with a private driveway and garage with ample parking and additional space to the side.

Out the back, there is a large rear garden, mainly tiled, with a stylish decked bar area on one side and a neat raised grass area in the centre.

Have a look around the property yourself with the gallery below...

The front of the property

1. Galway Close 1

The front of the property | Ged Mills Homes

Photo Sales
Open plan dining room and kitchen

2. Galway Close 2

Open plan dining room and kitchen | Ged Mills Homes

Photo Sales
A closer look at the kitchen

3. Galway Close 3

A closer look at the kitchen | Ged Mills Homes

Photo Sales
Another look at the open plan kitchen/dining room

4. Galway Close 4

Another look at the open plan kitchen/dining room | Ged Mills Homes

Photo Sales
The lounge

5. Galway Close 5

The lounge | Ged Mills Homes

Photo Sales
The lougne from another angle

6. Galway Close 6

The lougne from another angle | Ged Mills Homes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Thornton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice