This four-bed bungalow in Blackpool has an impressively rare amount of space!

This four-bed semi-detached bungalow is currently for sale with Entwistle Green for an asking price of £285,000.
The property boasts a large driveaway out the front and a pristine garden out the back, complete with a patio area, immacualte grass and a pond.
Inside, the bunagalow, which benefited from a full refurbishment in 2021, features an open plan lounge/dining room, a modern kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms on its ground floor.
The first floor is then home to two more well-sized bedrooms, both complete with ethernet cables.
As if the bungalow doesn’t offer plentiful space already, there is even an outbuilding with a garden room and utility room.
Take a look around the property below.
