This four-bed bungalow in Blackpool has an impressively rare amount of space!

Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:24 BST
Have a peek at this impressively spacious bungalow on the market in Blackpool.

This four-bed semi-detached bungalow is currently for sale with Entwistle Green for an asking price of £285,000.

The property boasts a large driveaway out the front and a pristine garden out the back, complete with a patio area, immacualte grass and a pond.

Inside, the bunagalow, which benefited from a full refurbishment in 2021, features an open plan lounge/dining room, a modern kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms on its ground floor.

The first floor is then home to two more well-sized bedrooms, both complete with ethernet cables.

As if the bungalow doesn’t offer plentiful space already, there is even an outbuilding with a garden room and utility room.

Take a look around the property below.

The front of the property

1. Armadale Road 1

The front of the property | Entwistle Green

The lounge

2. Armadale Road 2

The lounge | Entwistle Green

The lounge connects to the dining room

3. Armadale Road 3

The lounge connects to the dining room | Entwistle Green

Another view of the lounge/dining room

4. Armadale Road 4

Another view of the lounge/dining room | Entwistle Green

The kitchen

5. Armadale Road 5

The kitchen | Armadale Road 5

The kitchen from a different angle

6. Armadale Road 6

The kitchen from a different angle | Entwistle Green

