This Blackpool bungalow has so much space & that loft is amazing!

Located on Poulton Road, this two bed bungalow is on the market with The Square Room for £260,000.
Externally, the property has a large front garden offering off road parking for multiple vehicles whilst out the back is a private lowmaintenance garden with an outdoor dining area and a detached garage.
Inside, off a spacious hall there is a lounge, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchin/dining room - all of which are generously sized.
There is then a large loft room which offers so much potential that is currently home to three double bedrooms and an office area.
Take a look around with the gallery below...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.