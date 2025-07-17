This Blackpool bungalow has so much space & that loft is amazing!

I was so impressed by how spacious this Blackpool bungalow is - particularly its loft.

Located on Poulton Road, this two bed bungalow is on the market with The Square Room for £260,000.

Externally, the property has a large front garden offering off road parking for multiple vehicles whilst out the back is a private lowmaintenance garden with an outdoor dining area and a detached garage.

Inside, off a spacious hall there is a lounge, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchin/dining room - all of which are generously sized.

There is then a large loft room which offers so much potential that is currently home to three double bedrooms and an office area.

Take a look around with the gallery below...

The front of the property

The front of the property | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The hallway

The hallway | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The lounge

The lounge | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The lounge again

The lounge again | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The kitchen/dining room

The kitchen/dining room | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

A closer look at the kitchen

A closer look at the kitchen | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

