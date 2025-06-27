Fancy having this view of the Fylde Coast? Well this 5-bed Fleetwood home has just that!

Feast your eyes on this impressive five bed home for sale in Fleetwood - complete with a turret!

This five-bedroom semi-detached family home on Darbishire Road is on the market with The Square Room Estate Agents for £430,000.

Situated on a larger corner plot close to the promenade, the property boasts outdoor space on three aspects, including a driveway, grassed area and a detached garage.

Inside, the large entrance hall - home to a gorgeous fire place - leads on to a combined family room/kitchen area, two more reception rooms and a downstairs toilet.

Upstairs you then find a staggering five bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom and another toilet.

Take a look around the property with the gallery below.

Link to full add: https://www.thesquareroom.co.uk/property-search~action=detail,pid=10399

