I have fallen in love with the garden at this 3 bed St Annes home up for sale

On the market with Purple Bricks, this extended family home on Kenilworth Road could be yours for £280,000.
The property comes with a large paved driveway out front and an even larger garden out the back, complete with a garage and shed.
Inside, off the carpeted hallway, you find a modern kitchen and two large reception rooms - the first being a welcoming main lounge and the second an open plan combined dining area and living room.
Upstairs, there are two well sized double bedrooms and a smaller bedroom as well as a family bathroom.
Have a virtual tour of the property with our gallery below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.