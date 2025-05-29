I have fallen in love with the garden at this 3 bed St Annes home up for sale

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 13:25 BST

Take a look at this three bed home on the market in St Annes which comes with a fantasic garden.

On the market with Purple Bricks, this extended family home on Kenilworth Road could be yours for £280,000.

The property comes with a large paved driveway out front and an even larger garden out the back, complete with a garage and shed.

Inside, off the carpeted hallway, you find a modern kitchen and two large reception rooms - the first being a welcoming main lounge and the second an open plan combined dining area and living room.

Upstairs, there are two well sized double bedrooms and a smaller bedroom as well as a family bathroom.

Have a virtual tour of the property with our gallery below.

The front of the house

1. Kenilworth Road 1

The front of the house | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The front lounge

2. Kenilworth Road 2

The front lounge | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Another view of the lounge

3. Kenilworth Road 3

Another view of the lounge | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The kitchen

4. Kenilworth Road 4

The kitchen | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The kitchen from a different perspective

5. Kenilworth Road 5

The kitchen from a different perspective | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
An open plan dining/living area

6. Kenilworth Road 6

An open plan dining/living area | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St AnnesLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice