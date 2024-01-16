There are three tech changes you can make to your bathroom that could save you hundreds in the long-term, according to an expert.

In the face of rising living costs, James Chapman, Managing Director of Bellabathrooms, highlights three technological advancements in bathroom design that promise significant long-term savings for households.

Automatic Taps: A Smart Investment

Automatic taps, commonly seen in commercial spaces, are a smart addition to any home bathroom. These taps are designed to prevent unnecessary water waste. “Leaks and drips from traditional taps can cost between £9 to £35 annually,” says Chapman. By installing motion sensor taps, households can reduce water usage by up to 70%. This not only saves water but also eliminates the costs associated with dripping taps.

Energy-Efficient LED Mirrors

Chapman suggests upgrading to LED mirrors as a cost-effective and stylish choice. These mirrors are up to 40 times more energy-efficient compared to traditional bulbs and have a much longer lifespan. “A high-quality LED mirror can last for at least 50,000 hours, significantly reducing the need for frequent bulb replacements,” he explains.

Japanese Toilets: The High-Tech Solution to Saving on Toilet Paper

The most advanced and arguably the most luxurious of these upgrades is the Japanese toilet. Known for its multiple functionalities, including automatic seating, odour neutralisation, and even music play, the Japanese toilet eliminates the need for toilet paper. Chapman emphasises the cost-saving potential: “The average family spends between £180 and £360 annually on toilet paper. Switching to a Japanese toilet can bring this cost down to less than £20 per year for a family of four.”

Chapman concludes, “In these challenging times, making smart choices in home upgrades can lead to substantial savings. These bathroom technologies not only offer comfort