According to data collected by the HM Land Registry and collated by national house-selling site Rightmove, these are the top 10 most expensive properties which went on the market and were duly snapped up sometime since the start of 2024.

Properties in Blackpool had an overall average price of £147,913 over the last year, with the majority of sales in the town during the last year being semi-detached properties, which sold for an average price of £161,868.

Alternatively, terraced properties sold for an average of £110,973, with detached properties fetching an average of £270,067. Overall, the prices of properties sold in Blackpool over the last year were similar to the previous year and 1% up on the 2021 peak of £146,425.

1 . Mythop Grange, Mythop Road, Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4XA - sold on 31 Jan for £1,260,000 Rightmove Photo Sales

