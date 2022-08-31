The top 10 gardening jobs to do in September

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have selected their ten key tasks to complete in the garden this month.

As we head into September it’s important to prep the garden for colder weather conditions.

Jobs include moving tender plants indoors before the cold hits and making final trimmings on hedges.

Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk said, “Now is the perfect time to give your garden a head start and prep it ahead of Autumn and Winter.

“After such a dry summer, one of your key focuses should be your lawn. Now is the time to replant and replenish with fertiliser and seed. Combined with the upcoming rainfall, lawns will readily restore themselves over the next season.

“It’s also a good idea to start moving more delicate plants inside before the temperature drops.”

10 Gardening Jobs for September:

Return Tender Plants Indoors

Before the temperature starts to get any colder, return any houseplants that you moved outside during the summer months back indoors.

Prune, Tidy and Weed

Now is the prime time to tidy up summer flowers and sort out the remains of any summer fruits. If you are growing roses and they’ve finished flowering then now is the perfect time to prune them too. Take the straw out of your strawberry plants and trim any messy raspberry plants too.

Divide herbaceous perennials

Dividing perennials means that your plants can keep performing and it’s important to do this when the soil is dry. Place a fork in the centre of the plant and gently move it back and forth to separate the plant. Repeat to divide into more sections.

Collect and sow seeds from perennials

You can collect seeds by cutting open flower heads with a sharp pair of scissors. Once collected, clean the seeds and leave them to dry completely for around a week before planting.

Trim Hedges

While the days are still long, get out in the garden and shape your hedges so that they remain nice and neat throughout Autumn and Winter. This will also prepare them to evenly distribute the weight of any potential snowfall.

Install Water Butts

Place some water butts in your garden to collect rainwater this coming Autumn and Winter. Recycling water is not only sustainable, but couldn’t be more straight-forward. If you already have water butts installed, clear out the current rainwater in preparation for the upcoming wet weather.

Refresh the Lawn

Keep your lawn healthy after it has no doubt been well-trodden over summer. Rake the lawn, re-seed any bare patches and use a feed or fertiliser that is rich in potassium. This is the perfect time to take action as autumnal weather is ideal for establishing a healthy lawn.

Plant Shrubs

Take advantage of rainfall and mild temperatures this season by planting shrubs, these weather conditions will help to establish themselves much more easily.

Plant Autumn Vegetables

Perhaps even visit your allotment so that you can plant hardy winter greens, turnips, beetroots, and kale. This simple preparation will guarantee some delicious Sunday roasts and soups in the coming months.

Plant spring bulbs