5 . Newton-le-Willows - £217,622

Newton-le-Willows, in St Helens is the fifth cheapest of the UK's 30 top underrated property hotspots, according to Sell House Fast, in which to live. It's just 20 minutes by train or 55 minutes by car from Manchester city centre, and the average house price there is £217,622. It achieved an overall score of 5.73/10, placing it 8th out of 30, and was rated particularly highly for education and its food and drink scene. According to Sell House Fast, 72 per cent of schools within five miles are rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted, and there are 44 restaurants within five miles. | Google Photo: Google