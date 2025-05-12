Zoopla compared the average price of a three-bedroom home in towns across the country to the combined average earnings for a couple in that local authority to work out the ratio of house prices to wages.

For each region, it selected the 30 per cent of towns with the lowest price-to-earnings ratios and ranked them according to popularity based on the average number of views per Zoopla listing for a typical three-bed family home in that area.

It also worked out the typical monthly mortgage repayments for a three-bedroom home in each area, based on a 20 per cent deposit, with the figure ranging from £540 to £1,750.

Of course, what counts as affordable depends on where in the country you are, with the price-to-earnings ratio for those places deemed ‘affordable’ ranging from 1.8 in Scotland to 5.5 in London.

Zoopla said that buyer interest, based on views per listing, was twice as high for three-bedroom homes in the most popular affordable towns compared to the regional average.

The most popular affordable town for families in Britain as a whole, according to Zoopla, is Glenrothes in Fife, Scotland.

Zoopla said its ‘easy-going pace of life’, its beautiful setting and its convenient location just an hour from Edinburgh all contributed to its appeal.

The analysis followed a survey commissioned by Zoopla which found that a third of adults feared being priced out of their ideal family home location.

Those prepared to move to a more budget-friendly location said they were willing to travel 41 minutes on average.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “This latest analysis paints a clear picture of a market where affordability remains a critical factor for families planning their next home move.”

He added: “What's particularly telling is the level of buyer interest these towns are attracting; three-bedroom homes in the most popular affordable locations are seeing twice the amount of listing views compared to the regional average.”

Below are the most popular affordable towns for families in each region of Britain, according to Zoopla.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Sutton-in-Ashfield Sutton-in- Ashfield, in Nottinghamshire, is the most popular affordable place for families to live in the East Midlands, according to Zoopla. The average cost of a three-bed home there is £189,400. With average joint earnings for the area standing at £67,100, the price-to-earnings ratio is 2.8. The estimated monthly mortgage payment for an average house there, based on a 20 per cent deposit, is £750, as of May 8, 2025. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Tilbury Tilbury, in Thurrock, Essex, is the most popular affordable place for families to live in Eastern England, according to Zoopla. The average cost of a three-bed home there is £347,800. With average joint earnings for the area standing at £84,900, the price-to-earnings ratio is 4.1. The estimated monthly mortgage payment for an average house there, based on a 20 per cent deposit, is £1,380, as of May 8, 2025. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bedlington Bedlington, in Northumberland, is the most popular affordable place for families to live in the North East, according to Zoopla. The average cost of a three-bed home there is £154,800. With average joint earnings for the area standing at £75,100, the price-to-earnings ratio is 2.1. The estimated monthly mortgage payment for an average house there, based on a 20 per cent deposit, is £610, as of May 8, 2025. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Bootle Bootle, Merseyside, is the most popular affordable place for families to live in the North West, according to Zoopla. The average cost of a three-bed home there is £142,900. With average joint earnings for the area standing at £76,400, the price-to-earnings ratio is 1.9. The estimated monthly mortgage payment for an average house there, based on a 20 per cent deposit, is £570, as of May 8, 2025. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Glenrothes Glenrothes is the most popular affordable place for families to live in Scotland, according to Zoopla. The average cost of a three-bed home there is £136,900. With average joint earnings for the area standing at £78,200, the price-to-earnings ratio is 1.8. The estimated monthly mortgage payment for an average house there, based on a 20 per cent deposit, is £540, as of May 8, 2025. | TSPL/Ian Rutherford Photo: TSPL/Ian Rutherford Photo Sales