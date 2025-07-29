The large loft is just one of the things we love about this three bed in Blackpool

Located on Watson Road, this three-bed semi-dteached property is on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents for offers over £200,000.

On the ground floor, a hallway with convenient clockroam leads to a spacious lounge, dining room and kitchen - the latter of which are also connected.

The large kitchen then boasts a utiliy room and downstairs toilet at the back.

Upstairs you find three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom whilst there is also a large loft room on the second floor which is currently used partly as an office and a gym.

Outside, the property is paved all around with off-road parking at the front and an enclosed corner plot garden out the back.

Look around the home with our gallery below...

