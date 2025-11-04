House price growth slips back amid subdued buyer confidence, Nationwide says

The 9 most prosperous neighbourhoods in the North West, based on income

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:53 GMT

The most prosperous parts of the North West, where the fewest people are struggling on low incomes, have been revealed.

The English Indices of Deprivation 2025 has been published, ranking nearly 34,000 small areas across England based on a number of factors, including employment, health and education.

We’ve looked at the rankings for income, which takes into account the number of people, both in and out of work, who are on benefits, and the number of children and older residents living in ‘income-deprived households’.

The North West is home to some of England’s most deprived neighbourhoods, according to the findings, with seven areas of Blackpool ranking among the 10 most deprived nationally, and Manchester having one of the highest proportions of deprived neighbourhoods.

Parts of Liverpool and Stockport also feature in the list of England’s 50 most deprived neighbourhoods.

But at the other end of the scale, some areas of the North West are among the least deprived in England based on income.

Below are the nine most prosperous neighbourhoods in the North West, based on the rankings for income deprivation in the English Indices of Deprivation 2025.

They are Lower-layer Super Output Areas (LSOAs), which typically have a population of around 1,500.

If you’re interested in more property news, you might like to check out this list of the 14 best places to live in the North West.

The Dolphinholme and University neighbourhood of Lancaster (Lancaster 019A) is the 92nd least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 9th least deprived in the North West

1. Dolphinholme and University, Lancaster

The Dolphinholme and University neighbourhood of Lancaster (Lancaster 019A) is the 92nd least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 9th least deprived in the North West | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The South Knutsford neighbourhood of Cheshire East (Cheshire East 010E) is the 86th least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 8th least deprived in the North West

2. South Knutsford, Cheshire East

The South Knutsford neighbourhood of Cheshire East (Cheshire East 010E) is the 86th least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 8th least deprived in the North West | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Appleton Park neighbourhood of Warrington (Warrington 025D) is the 85th least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 7th least deprived in the North West

3. Appleton Park, Warrington

The Appleton Park neighbourhood of Warrington (Warrington 025D) is the 85th least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 7th least deprived in the North West | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Pownall Park neighbourhood of Cheshire East, near Wilmslow (Warrington 025D), is the 71st least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 6th least deprived in the North West

4. Pownall Park, Cheshire East

The Pownall Park neighbourhood of Cheshire East, near Wilmslow (Warrington 025D), is the 71st least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 6th least deprived in the North West | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Manchester Oxford Road neighbourhood, to the south, east and north-east of the station (Manchester 055A), is the 61st least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 5th least deprived in the North West

5. Manchester Oxford Road

The Manchester Oxford Road neighbourhood, to the south, east and north-east of the station (Manchester 055A), is the 61st least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 5th least deprived in the North West | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Bankhall Lane and Arthog Road neighbourhood of Altrincham, between Hale and Hale Barns (Trafford 028A), is the 56th least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 4th least deprived in the North West

6. Hale Barns, Altrincham

The Bankhall Lane and Arthog Road neighbourhood of Altrincham, between Hale and Hale Barns (Trafford 028A), is the 56th least deprived area of England out of 33,755 LSOAs, based on income, and the 4th least deprived in the North West | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHome and gardenBoost
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice