The 8 best places to live on the Fylde Coast according to Blackpool Gazette readers

The Fylde Coast is blessed with great countryside, schools, job opportunities and leisure facilities.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

But where is the best place to live?

We asked our readers for their opinions, and hundreds of people replied with their lived experiences.

Out of all the answers, a handful of places were named time and time again, so we have whittled them down and explored what makes these places so attractive.

