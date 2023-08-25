The 8 best places to live on the Fylde Coast according to Blackpool Gazette readers
The Fylde Coast is blessed with great countryside, schools, job opportunities and leisure facilities.
But where is the best place to live?
We asked our readers for their opinions, and hundreds of people replied with their lived experiences.
Out of all the answers, a handful of places were named time and time again, so we have whittled them down and explored what makes these places so attractive.
Click on the pages below to find out more.