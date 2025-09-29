The 11 safest cities in the UK, based on violent crime, weapons and drugs offences

A new study has ranked the UK’s 50 biggest towns and cities, excluding London, according to how safe they are.
The 2025 Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index has given each city or large town a score based on rates of violent crime and drugs and weapons offences.
A positive number indicates that it is safer than the 2017-19 benchmark for all UK cities and large towns, whereas a negative one means the opposite.
Only three places in the UK achieved a score of +1 or above, while 11 in total received a rating of +0.6 or more.
According to the study, Bradford is the most dangerous place to live, with a score of -1.96, followed by Middlesbrough and Stockon (-1.89), and Leeds (-1.35).
1. Stoke-on-Trent
Stoke-on-Trent is the 11th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.62, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences. | alan1951 - stock.adobe.com Photo: Alan Tunnicliffe
2. Brighton
Brighton is the 10th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.64, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences. | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: Damian Grady/Historic England Archive
3. Edinburgh
Edinburgh is the 9th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.66, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences. | Getty Images Photo: Chris Furlong
4. York
York is the 8th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.68, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences. | davidionut - stock.adobe.com
5. Oxford
Oxford is the 7th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.72, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences. | Alexey Fedorenko - stock.adobe.com
6. Bournemouth
Bournemouth is the 6th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.83, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS