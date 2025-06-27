Homes in the market town sell quickly and new ones are popping up fast.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Poulton-le-Fylde postcodes, Oldfield Carr Lane, Lockwood Avenue and Mains Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Poulton-le-Fylde postcodes.

Check out the 10 most expensive and desirable streets in Poulton below.

The 10 most expensive and desirable streets to live on in Poulton

Oldfield Carr Lane is the most expensive street in Poulton with 3 sales fetching an average of £648,333

Lockwood Avenue is the 2nd most expensive road in Poulton with 4 sales fetching an average of £624,375

Mains Lane is the 3rd most expensive road in Poulton with 7 sales fetching an average of £610,285

Little Poulton Lane is the 5th most expensive street in Poulton with 10 house sales fetching an average of £581,600