That's my dream home... classic fairytale 4 bed detached Lytham country home with thatched roof on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:39 BST

This home is like something out of a fairytale.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £799,999 with Purplebricks, this glorious 4-bed detached Saltcotes home is a little slice of classic beauty, boasting a generous corner plot, a recently-rethatched roof, a grand entrance hall, two large reception rooms, an office, a dining room, a farmhouse kitchen, large bedrooms, and a wonderful garden.

This place will be a lot of people’s dream home without a doubt.

Take a look around...

1. The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Belfry (Credit: Purplebricks)

LythamGarstangPrestonPropertyMoney

