Taylor Wimpey sells 85% of Golborne development
The popular development has a choice of three and four bedroom homes for sale, which are perfectly designed for first time buyers, upsizers and growing families alike. Taylor Wimpey is inviting home buyers considering a move to Golborne to visit the sales office to take the opportunity to speak to the friendly sales executives and wander around the development.
Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “With only 67 plots remaining, we have just 15% of Rothwells Farm left to sell. The homes at this development are designed to stand out with a variety of finishes and the availability of several play areas and open spaces creates an environment where it’s easy to meet and catch up with others in the community. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our time here in Golborne over the past few years and are extremely proud of the community we’ve built.”
Golborne is not only a perfect location for commuting into Manchester City Centre, but also offers an abundance of local amenities in the nearby town of Leigh. There’s a variety of schools, a multiplex cinema, sports centre, and a range of both high street and independent stores.
The area also presents plenty of opportunities for a family day out such as Pennington Flash Country Park, Leigh Sports Village, and Haydock Park Racecourse, all within a ten minute drive away.
The sales office is open Thursday through to Monday from 11:00am to 5:00pm. For more information or to book an appointment to view the homes available at Rothwells Farm, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wigan/rothwells-farm