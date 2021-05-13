Take a look at what these volunteers have been up to

Volunteers from St Annes in Bloom are busy getting planters ready to be displayed around the town.

Christine Holland, from St Annes in Bloom, said: “The tubs are planted with perennials which we grew on our allotment, as we are trying to lower our carbon footprint and use plants

particularly suited to our coastal weather.

St Annes in Bloom volunteers are starting to plant up the planters for the town. Pictured are Allan Rothwell, Fiona Boismaison, Philip Shaw, Lyn Medley and Trevor Medley.

“Seasonal bedding will be added before they go on display around the town.

“We are busy getting the permanent planters ready by repairing, repainting and planting up all the inserts.

“This year we will be working with the council in the Peace and Happiness Gardens and taking on new work to replant the large tubs which have been neglected for some years.

Fiona Boismaison

“We are a small but dedicated team of volunteers and would welcome anyone who is interested in getting involved - even if they have no experience. We can be contacted through our

Facebook page.”

Philip Shaw