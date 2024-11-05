This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £590,000 with Purplebricks, this unassuming home is a wonderful surprise.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A lovely and traditional five-bed mid-terrace home in Lytham, this place combines period charm and modern comforts, making it a slick, modern, and inviting residence ideal for a growing family.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Offering a spacious layout with two or three reception rooms (depending on usage), a versatile fitted kitchen with separate sitting area, and a number of original period details from limestone fireplaces to moulded accents, this home is characterful and welcoming.
The heart of the home is the kitchen, where you will find high-end appliances, a wine cooler, a central island, Corian work surfaces, and a Quooker boiling tap, while upstairs you can find three double bedrooms as well as a main suite with bathroom featuring a rainfall shower.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
The home also offers occupants use of a large cellar, downstairs toiler, a well-maintained front garden, and a private rear garden with stone paving, raised flower beds, and a decked patio. It’s also located in close proximity to a number of shops, cafes, parks, and the waterfront, giving it small-town charm as well as accessibility.
Take a look around...
Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars