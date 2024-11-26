Supreme high-quality and flexible family home in Lancashire perfect for modern day living on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:21 BST

This place is idyllic.

On the market for £480,000 with Purplebricks, this place is the quintessential family home for modern day living.

Located in the sought-after St. Andrews Close in Ormskirk, Lancashire, this stunning 4-bedroom detached property offers elegance and comfort. The spacious entrance hall leads to a cosy lounge, perfect for relaxation.

At the heart of the home is a high-quality open-plan kitchen diner, ideal for family meals, complemented by a practical utility room and a convenient W.C. Upstairs, there are four generously sized bedrooms, two of which feature en-suite facilities for added luxury, while the remaining rooms share a well-appointed family bathroom.

Externally, the property includes a large double garage, ample driveway parking, and a beautifully landscaped rear garden with a freshly paved seating area and newly turfed lawn. Presented in excellent condition, the home is ready for immediate occupation.

With its prime location and proximity to local amenities, this property offers an exceptional living experience in a desirable area of Ormskirk. Take a look around...

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

St Andrew's Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

