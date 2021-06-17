Supreme and modern six-bed family home with eye-popping kitchen and home gym on the market for £800,000
This six-bed property is a classy inside as it is grand outside.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:03 pm
On the market for offers over £799,995 with Ben Rose, this detached Leyland home features a modern lounge and games room (both with fireplaces), an open-plan family room and kitchen/diner with stylish breakfast bar, a dining room, a home office, a master bedroom with en suite with walk-in shower, double detached garage, and home gym. Take a look around...
